Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Hits New 1-Year High at $176.52

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $176.52 and last traded at $173.92, with a volume of 275385 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $160.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABNB. Oppenheimer began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.48.

About Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

