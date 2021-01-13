Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives $31.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

EADSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.01. Airbus has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $38.45.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbus will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

