Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives $31.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.
EADSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.
Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.01. Airbus has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $38.45.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
