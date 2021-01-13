Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Akebia Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.05. 3,916,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,404,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.78. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $13.71. The company has a market capitalization of $440.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.11.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $59.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.12 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%. Research analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKBA. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 212.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 218,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 148,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 73.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,945 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 10.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 20,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

