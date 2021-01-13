Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.39

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.39 and last traded at $37.37, with a volume of 16379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.89.

AKZOY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company also provides performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

