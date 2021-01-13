Alaric Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) Short Interest Down 93.9% in December

Alaric Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the December 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,836,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HALB remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,689,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,294,895. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.03. Alaric has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.09.

Get Alaric alerts:

About Alaric

Alaric Corporation, formerly known as Halberd Corporation is out of business. It is a venture capital firm specializing in incubation, early stage, and seed investments. The firm invests in the United States. It invests up to $2 million. The firm prefers to take equity stakes between 15 percent to 80 percent.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.