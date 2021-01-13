Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.05-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.18. Albertsons Companies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.05-3.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $18.25.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $48.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACI shares. Barclays lowered Albertsons Companies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Tigress Financial started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Albertsons Companies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.59.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

