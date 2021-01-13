Alchemy Resources Limited (ALY.AX) (ASX:ALY) Insider Buys A$25,200.00 in Stock

Alchemy Resources Limited (ALY.AX) (ASX:ALY) insider Liza Carpene acquired 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,200.00 ($18,000.00).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.01.

Alchemy Resources Limited engages in the discovery, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, copper, silver, lead, zinc, and alumina deposits. It owns interests in the West Lynn and Woodsreef projects covering an area of 381 square kilometers located in New South Wales; the Cobar Basin/Lachlan Fold Belt projects situated in New South Wales; the Karonie project covering approximately 1,209 square kilometers located to the east of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; the Bryah Basin project comprising 488 square kilometers located to the north east of Meekatharra, Western Australia; and the Lake Rebecca gold project covering approximately 494 square kilometers located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.

