Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1894359 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.21.

AQN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) from C$15.75 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.19.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$501.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$517.18 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.409 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.11%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

