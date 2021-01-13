Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.95.

ALYA traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47. Alithya Group has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.17.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.00 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alithya Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alithya Group stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 468,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 0.92% of Alithya Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

