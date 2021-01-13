Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) were up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.43 and last traded at $5.42. Approximately 661,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 616,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARLP shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $689.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. Alliance Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $355.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,814,649 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 865,788 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 181,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $607,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.