Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.37.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,208,231.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 41,492 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 368,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 380.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 15,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at $380,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDRX stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.14. The stock had a trading volume of 57,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,540. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

