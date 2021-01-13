Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th.

Ally Financial has raised its dividend payment by 90.0% over the last three years.

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $39.56. The company had a trading volume of 11,339,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,909,337. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,683,774.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $502,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,753,536.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

