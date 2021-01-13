Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.06.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $502,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 715,146 shares in the company, valued at $20,753,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,683,774.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLY opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.53. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.