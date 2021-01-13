Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Smith Barney Citigroup

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALLY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.16.

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded up $2.13 on Wednesday, reaching $40.50. The stock had a trading volume of 517,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,596. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $502,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 715,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,753,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,683,774.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ally Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 493,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

