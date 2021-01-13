Alpha Bank A.E. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Short Interest Down 73.0% in December

Alpha Bank A.E. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a decrease of 73.0% from the December 15th total of 156,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ALBKY stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21. Alpha Bank A.E. has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.53.

About Alpha Bank A.E.

Alpha Bank A.E., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

