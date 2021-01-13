Alpha Finance Lab Trading Up 53.6% Over Last Week (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 13th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $76.66 million and approximately $50.27 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 53.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab token can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00027267 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00112112 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00261084 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00063879 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000735 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,337.21 or 0.96666664 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,136,442 tokens. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io

Alpha Finance Lab Token Trading

Alpha Finance Lab can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

