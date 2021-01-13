Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Raised by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 841 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 785,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,109,860,000 after acquiring an additional 40,159 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $859,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 37.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.1% during the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 223 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,534.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG stock traded up $8.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,755.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,221. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,770.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1,611.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,847.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,850.00 target price (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,843.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

