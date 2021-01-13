Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Alphabet by 653.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,887 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Alphabet by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,812,000 after acquiring an additional 195,592 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,694,000 after acquiring an additional 125,623 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Alphabet by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 310,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $455,482,000 after acquiring an additional 121,963 shares during the period. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,813.21.

GOOGL traded up $9.82 on Wednesday, hitting $1,747.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,168,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,806. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,843.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,765.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,607.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

