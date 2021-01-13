Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.7% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Alphabet by 653.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,812,000 after purchasing an additional 195,592 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,694,000 after purchasing an additional 125,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 310,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $455,482,000 after purchasing an additional 121,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded up $13.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,750.64. The stock had a trading volume of 35,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,765.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,607.59. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,843.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,813.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

