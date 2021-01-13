Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.4% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded up $15.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,752.93. The company had a trading volume of 24,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,154. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,843.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,765.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,607.59.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,813.21.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

