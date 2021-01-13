Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Given Buy Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Alstom from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Alstom from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Alstom from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.50.

OTCMKTS ALSMY opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. Alstom has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

