Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,741,000. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 30,453 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,225,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Altria Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 22,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.09. 7,510,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,239,148. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $51.78. The company has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.67 and its 200-day moving average is $40.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

