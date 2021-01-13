Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS) Short Interest Up 230.9% in December

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, an increase of 230.9% from the December 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,205,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of AMBS opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01. Amarantus BioScience has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.
Amarantus BioScience Company Profile
