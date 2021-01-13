Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS) Short Interest Up 230.9% in December

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, an increase of 230.9% from the December 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,205,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AMBS opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01. Amarantus BioScience has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

Amarantus BioScience Company Profile

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic product candidates in the areas of neurology, psychiatry, ophthalmology, and regenerative medicine. The company's diagnostic products in development include the lymphocyte proliferation (LymPro) test, a diagnostic blood test for Alzheimer's disease; and MSPrecise, a proprietary DNA sequencing assay for the identification of patients with multiple sclerosis.

