Amarc Resources Ltd. (AHR.V) (CVE:AHR) Stock Price Down 33.3%

Amarc Resources Ltd. (AHR.V) (CVE:AHR) shares traded down 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 1,095,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 635% from the average session volume of 149,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06.

Amarc Resources Ltd. (AHR.V) Company Profile (CVE:AHR)

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 704 square kilometers located in northeast of Smithers, British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 482 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

