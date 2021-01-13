Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Cut by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.5% of Addison Capital Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock opened at $3,120.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 91.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,186.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,158.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,648.85.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,072,083.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.