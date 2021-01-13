Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) rose 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.19. Approximately 22,130,363 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 35,938,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Ambev had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0483 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Company Profile (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

