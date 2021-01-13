American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the airline will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock.

AAL has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. 140166 downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.65.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $15.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $30.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.62) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,257,207 shares of the airline’s stock worth $696,072,000 after buying an additional 9,732,371 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 51,575.1% during the third quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,000,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 5,988,389 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 44.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,465,903 shares of the airline’s stock worth $42,596,000 after buying an additional 1,064,077 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,042,667 shares of the airline’s stock worth $12,814,000 after buying an additional 150,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 386.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 914,646 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,241,000 after buying an additional 726,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

