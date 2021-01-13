American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI) were down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.80 and last traded at $43.80. Approximately 218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $43.99.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Customer Satisfaction ETF stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in American Customer Satisfaction ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

