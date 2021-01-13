American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. American Homes 4 Rent reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.73.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 122,017 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,531,171.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $859,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,611 shares of company stock worth $4,324,345 in the last quarter. 21.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 552,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 25,919 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,094,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,436,000 after purchasing an additional 147,183 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 22.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $945,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $29.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 108.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $32.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

