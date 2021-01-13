American Lithium Corp. (LI.V) (CVE:LI) Shares Gap Up to $1.98

American Lithium Corp. (LI.V) (CVE:LI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.98, but opened at $2.27. American Lithium Corp. (LI.V) shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 1,285,252 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a current ratio of 10.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.12. The stock has a market cap of C$247.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79.

American Lithium Corp. (LI.V) Company Profile (CVE:LI)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for lithium and vanadium. It primarily focuses on the Tonopah Claystone Claims Property covering an area of approximately 4,000 acres located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada.

