AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Down 54.8% in December

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the December 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ACAN stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. AmeriCann has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65.

AmeriCann Company Profile

AmeriCann, Inc operates as a specialized cannabis company in the United States. It intends to design, develop, lease, and operate cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities for licensed cannabis businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Nevada Health Scan, Inc and changed its name to AmeriCann, Inc in 2014.

