AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Down 54.8% in December

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the December 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of ACAN stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. AmeriCann has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65.
AmeriCann Company Profile
Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained
Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.