America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CRMT. Stephens raised their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.67.

Shares of CRMT opened at $125.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.40. America’s Car-Mart has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.70. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $223.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.77 million. On average, analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director William H. Henderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.20, for a total transaction of $159,300.00. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 5.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 276.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 166.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 21,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

