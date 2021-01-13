AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) and Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Critical Comparison

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) and Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for AMERISAFE and Greenlight Capital Re, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMERISAFE 0 1 2 0 2.67 Greenlight Capital Re 0 0 0 0 N/A

AMERISAFE presently has a consensus price target of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.06%. Given AMERISAFE’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AMERISAFE is more favorable than Greenlight Capital Re.

Profitability

This table compares AMERISAFE and Greenlight Capital Re’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMERISAFE 26.84% 20.22% 5.99% Greenlight Capital Re -16.48% -15.47% -5.25%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AMERISAFE and Greenlight Capital Re’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMERISAFE $370.37 million 3.15 $92.69 million $4.60 13.11 Greenlight Capital Re $538.15 million 0.51 -$3.99 million N/A N/A

AMERISAFE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Greenlight Capital Re.

Volatility and Risk

AMERISAFE has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenlight Capital Re has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.5% of AMERISAFE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of AMERISAFE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AMERISAFE beats Greenlight Capital Re on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in DeRidder, Louisiana.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, crop, energy, cyber, and terrorism products. The company markets its products through reinsurance brokers. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

