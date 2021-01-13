Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 235.4% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 14,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 469,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,372,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its position in Analog Devices by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $159.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.42. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $159.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $2,511,186.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total value of $249,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,068 shares of company stock valued at $7,127,078 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.96.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

