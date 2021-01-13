Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Hits New 12-Month High at $160.37

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $160.37 and last traded at $160.04, with a volume of 4514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.09.

A number of research firms have commented on ADI. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist upped their price target on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.96.

The company has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $1,245,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,503.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $263,987.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,572,565.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,068 shares of company stock valued at $7,127,078 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,493,000 after buying an additional 4,199,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,590,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,683 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $62,497,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 80.8% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,156,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,043,000 after purchasing an additional 517,050 shares during the period. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $50,199,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

