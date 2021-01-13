Analysts Anticipate Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to Post $1.04 EPS

Analysts expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to report earnings per share of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Eagle Bancorp reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $96.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.64 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. G.Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ EGBN traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.20. 1,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.92. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.14. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $48.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 252,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 185,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 31,310 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1,242.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 178,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 165,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp (EGBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.