Analysts Anticipate Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) will announce sales of $25.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Recovery’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.94 million and the highest is $25.30 million. Energy Recovery reported sales of $15.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Recovery will report full-year sales of $117.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.50 million to $117.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $99.38 million, with estimates ranging from $98.76 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Energy Recovery.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $27.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.12 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Energy Recovery from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Recovery presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $357,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 974,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,928,934.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Buehler sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $514,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,379 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 8.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Energy Recovery in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 21.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 44,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

ERII opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63. Energy Recovery has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $836.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

