Analysts Anticipate National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $212.10 Million

Brokerages expect National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) to report sales of $212.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $223.19 million and the lowest is $201.00 million. National Energy Services Reunited reported sales of $185.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full-year sales of $833.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $822.00 million to $844.17 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $978.02 million, with estimates ranging from $966.50 million to $989.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow National Energy Services Reunited.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $218.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.32 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NESR. Zacks Investment Research cut National Energy Services Reunited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. BidaskClub raised National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NESR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 246,130 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 146.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 12.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 72.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 15,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 42.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 207,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 61,267 shares during the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.58. 230,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46. National Energy Services Reunited has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average is $7.76.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

