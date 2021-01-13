Analysts Anticipate Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $176.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) to post $176.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $187.27 million and the lowest is $164.04 million. Warrior Met Coal posted sales of $204.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full year sales of $736.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $703.00 million to $757.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $994.78 million, with estimates ranging from $905.78 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.01 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.52 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

