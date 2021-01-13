Analysts Expect American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) to Announce $0.75 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.59. American Electric Power reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Electric Power.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.87.

American Electric Power stock traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $77.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,092,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,486. The firm has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.23. American Electric Power has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,981,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,179 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,837,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,479,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,854.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 603,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,284,000 after purchasing an additional 572,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Electric Power (AEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.