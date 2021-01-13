Analysts Expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Brokerages predict that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.40. Astec Industries reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.99 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. Astec Industries’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

ASTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astec Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Astec Industries from $47.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astec Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the third quarter valued at $5,923,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 41.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 346,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after buying an additional 101,254 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 72.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 194,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after buying an additional 81,595 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the third quarter valued at $3,819,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 340.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 51,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $66.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.98 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $66.93.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

