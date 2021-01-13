Analysts Expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to Post $0.34 EPS

Analysts expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.36. O-I Glass reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OI. Bank of America upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O-I Glass stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,186. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40. O-I Glass has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $15.64.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

