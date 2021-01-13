Analysts Expect Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) to Announce -$0.49 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oncorus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full year earnings of ($8.69) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oncorus.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($11.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($10.47).

ONCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oncorus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Oncorus in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oncorus in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Oncorus in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Oncorus stock traded down $2.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.10. 984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,747. Oncorus has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.36.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform that it is in Phase I clinical trial to treat various cancers.

