Analysts Expect Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) to Announce -$0.49 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oncorus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full year earnings of ($8.69) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oncorus.
Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($11.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($10.47).
Shares of Oncorus stock traded down $2.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.10. 984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,747. Oncorus has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.36.
About Oncorus
Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform that it is in Phase I clinical trial to treat various cancers.
Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncorus (ONCR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.