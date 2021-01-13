Analysts Expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) to announce earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. VICI Properties posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 4.80%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.18.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $121,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,837,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,473,000 after buying an additional 3,481,794 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 28.6% in the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,270,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,829,000 after buying an additional 5,174,665 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in VICI Properties by 7.7% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 19,543,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,732,000 after buying an additional 1,398,334 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in VICI Properties by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,734,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,839,000 after buying an additional 1,032,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,849,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,557,000 after acquiring an additional 158,542 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE VICI opened at $25.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 99.57, a quick ratio of 99.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 89.19%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

