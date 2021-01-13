Analysts Offer Predictions for DS Smith Plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DITHF)

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of DS Smith in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DS Smith’s FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DITHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

DS Smith stock opened at $5.30 on Monday. DS Smith has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.96.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

