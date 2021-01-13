Analysts Set Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) Target Price at €52.00

Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €52.00 ($61.18).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) stock traded down €0.44 ($0.52) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €45.56 ($53.60). 99,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,248. Cancom SE has a 1 year low of €31.20 ($36.71) and a 1 year high of €59.05 ($69.47). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €44.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of €45.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

