Analysts Set Expectations for Facebook, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Facebook in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.84 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.24.

FB opened at $251.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth $2,222,276,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth $590,767,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 15.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Facebook by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Facebook by 11.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after buying an additional 1,013,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,107,694 shares of company stock worth $304,256,943 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

