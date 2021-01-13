Analysts Set Expectations for NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO)’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) in a report issued on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$884.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$678.49 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$23.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital decreased their target price on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

NFI stock opened at C$30.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.63. NFI Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$9.12 and a twelve month high of C$33.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.35%.

In other news, Director Adam L. Gray acquired 137,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$24.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,379,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,017,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$123,133,376.40.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

