Analysts Set Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Target Price at $17.20

Shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Guess’ from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of GES traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.98. 7,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,247. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Guess’ has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $25.52.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.53. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $569.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guess’ will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 223.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Guess’ by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Guess’ by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Guess’ by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Guess’ by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the period. 68.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

