Analysts Set Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) PT at $159.50

Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

In related news, Director David G. Nord sold 24,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total transaction of $3,677,630.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 211,590 shares in the company, valued at $31,507,866.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $2,431,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,478,082.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,944 shares of company stock valued at $10,188,737 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Hubbell by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Hubbell by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $4,268,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

HUBB stock traded down $6.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.66. 289,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $85.62 and a 1 year high of $172.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.03.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

